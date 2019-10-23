Man, woman accused of practicing dentistry without license at clinic near Memorial City

Enrique Alvarez and Carolina Flores-Paz are accused of running an illegal dental clinic and treating people without proper licensing.

A man and woman from Honduras are accused of illegally practicing dentistry and running a dental office near Memorial City, according to charges filed in court.

Enrique Eduardo Alvarez, 47, and 36-year-old Carolina Lissette Flores-Paz are each charged with felony unlawful practicing of medicine charges for treating patients and operating a clinic without a license at a strip mall at 11020 Katy Freeway.

An undercover police officer conducted a sting operation at the clinic

Officials say Flores-Paz offered to make the undercover officer a lower set of dentures for $800 and made a dental impression. Alvarez, who owned the office, allegedly admitted to practicing medicine without a license.

After their arrests, Flores-Paz and Alvarez each posted $2,500 bail and were released from jail.

