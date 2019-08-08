Man with history of stealing from religious centers accused of targeting Katy Islamic Center twice

2015 Getty Images

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A 40-year-old man with a history of stealing from religious centers was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

What happened

Authorities said Loyd Richard Smith, of Houston, burglarized the Katy Islamic Center at 24740 Saddle Spur Lane on multiple occasions.

Authorities said the first burglary happened Dec. 1, 2018, and the second happened on April 12, 2019.

In both incidents, Smith broke in and stole cash and checks from the donation boxes, according to authorities.

Smith was charged with two counts of burglary of a building. Authorities said he admitted to committing the crimes. He is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Officials said Smith has a lengthy criminal history across several counties.

