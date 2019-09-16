Man who ran over ex-girlfriend 4 times sentenced to 20 years in prison, DA says

HOUSTON - A man who ran over his ex-girlfriend four times with his vehicle on Sept 11, 2016, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Rogelio Alberto Guardado, 72, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he ran over 41-year-old San Juanita Herrera.

Herrera was critically injured, suffering broken ribs and legs, a shattered pelvis, head trauma and life-threatening internal injuries.

“He tried to kill her and she wouldn’t die,” Ogg said. “Domestic violence fuels our murder rate. We are lucky she was strong enough to survive this horror.”

Witnesses said Herrera was standing near the entrance of an apartment complex at 6767 Long Drive near Telephone Road in southeast Houston when the driver of a gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck hit her. They said Guardado then traveled to the rear of the complex entrance, accelerated toward Herrera and hit her again.

Guardado put the vehicle in reverse and struck Herrera a third time, and as he left the apartment complex, he struck her a fourth time, according to police.

The vehicle was found the same day.

Guardado was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested without incident Sept. 19, 2016.

Herrera, who was identified by her son, spent two months in a hospital after the attack and two years recovering in a wheelchair. Herrera used a walker to come to court and testify against Guardado.

“She was incredibly brave. She told about how this was someone she loved, someone she trusted and how bad things got after they broke up,” Assistant District Attorney Nicci Campbell said. “She told about hearing her bones being crushed under the tires and seeing her own blood on the ground. Her body was essentially severed in half.”

Guardado pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a family member causing serious bodily harm. As part of his plea agreement, he was able to avoid life in prison by being sentenced to 20 years. He will not be eligible for parol until he has served at least half of his sentence.

