Man who fell to his death at Texas City senior living community identified

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man is dead after police said he fell two stories at a senior living center in Texas City.

Officials said the incident happened just before midnight at the Mansions at Moses Lake on 34th Street North near 25th Avenue North.

The man, who has been identified by authorities as 31-year-old Gary Moore, fell headfirst from a stairwell and hit the concrete below.

Police said Moore's aunt lives at the complex.

Investigators said they do not believe foul play was involved.

Editor's note: Police originally said the man fell three stories. This story has been updated to reflect the latest information from police.



