Man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he killed wife in 2013, found guilty

HOUSTON - A jury found 67-year-old Raymond Lazarine guilty of murdering his wife Deborah in 2013. Lazarine made headlines when he claimed he shot her six times, including twice in the head and once in the back, while he was sleepwalking.

Lazarine called his son in Dec. 2013 to say he'd dreamed that he killed his wife. When his son arrived to the couple's home, he found his mother dead, riddled with bullets. Lazarine told investigators that he felt like he was in a dream.

His defense attorneys used the sleepwalking defense in trail, arguing that Lazarine had a medical condition that prevented him from being able to tell the difference between dreams and reality.

Lazarine's son, Nathan, testified in court that his father had been under the care of a psychiatrist for more than a decade, and he had been prescribed psychotropic drugs which Raymond sometimes mixed with alcohol. Raymond Lazarine told police he had taken prescription medication on the day of the shooting.

Prosecutors called a sleep expert to testify and poke holes in Lazarine's story Thursday morning.

Lazarine faces life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

