Man wanted on charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child

By Samara Perez
Crime Stoppers of Houston

Juan Robert Gutierrez is seen in these images released by Crime Stoppers of Houston on Aug. 30, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man accused of sexually abusing a child multiple times over a three-year span remains on the run two years after the alleged abuse was first reported.

Juan Robert Gutierrez, 58, is wanted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child which occurred in the 5700 block of Henniker Drive.

According to authorities, the incident was first reported by the child back in March 2017.

Gutierrez is described as a 160-pound Hispanic male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and occasionally wears glasses.

According to the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division, he is a local Houston artist.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 in rewards to anyone who can provide information that leads to Gutierrez's arrest.

Those with any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

