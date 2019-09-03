Man sought in crash that killed mother, unborn child in Waller County

Angel-Aviles-Perez is seen in these images released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Sept. 3, 2019.

WALLER, Texas - A man is being sought after authorities said he fled the scene of a crash Sunday that killed a woman and her unborn child in Waller County.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on FM Road 359, near FM Road 3346.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Angel Aviles-Perez, of Sealy, was driving south on FM Road 359 when his vehicle slammed into the back of a Buick parked on the shoulder that was helping a disabled motorist.

That crash caused a chain reaction that ended with a total of four vehicles being damaged, authorities said.

Investigators said 34-year-old Latrice Frederick, of Katy, was in the driver’s seat of the Buick when it was hit. She was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where both she and her unborn child were pronounced dead, investigators said.

Four others were injured in the crash, investigators said.

DPS troopers said Aviles-Perez ran from the scene of the crash and is wanted on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Aviles-Perez was described as Hispanic, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of Aviles-Perez is asked to call the Texas DPS office at 979-826-7647.

