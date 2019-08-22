Man shot to death at north Harris County apartment complex

Law enforcement vehicles are parked at the scene of a deadly shooting in north Harris County, Texas, on Aug. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the complex on Azalea Trace Drive, near Bammel North Houston Road.

Sgt. Eric Clegg, of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said deputies found the man injured in the parking lot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Clegg said.

Clegg said investigators are searching for a late '80s or early '90s model, navy blue, four-door Chevrolet Caprice that may have been involved in the shooting. The vehicle may have had paper tags, Clegg said.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, Clegg said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.