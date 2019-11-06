Man shot, killed by 3 officers in Montgomery County

Kat Wilcox/Pexels

WILLIS, Texas - A man was shot and killed Tuesday by officers in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County deputies, authorities tried to stop a speeding vehicle about 9 p.m. which turned into a chase when the driver refused to stop. The driver was later identified as 45-year-old Christopher Noe, and the vehicle was found at a home in Willis to which the vehicle was registered.

Authorities from several agencies converged on the home but left after being unable to located Noe, deputies said.

Deputies said authorities later returned to the home and found Noe inside. When authorities entered the home, the ordered Noe to surrender, deputies said. Noe pulled out a knife and officers shocked him with a Taser, deputies said. The Taser was ineffective at stopping Noe and officers from three different law enforcement agencies pulled out their guns and shot him, deputies said.

Deputies said an investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers, the state's investigative agency, as well as the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The officers involved in the shooting were from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Panorama Village Police Department and the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.

