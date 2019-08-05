Man shot in head, killed after altercation at bar near Texas Southern University

One man is dead after an argument at a nightclub ended in gunfire.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at Spivey’s Uptown on Blodgett Street and Ennis Street near Texas Southern University.

Two men were outside Spivey’s when an altercation broke out and one of the men pulled out a pistol and opened fire, police said.

Officers said the man was shot in the head and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The gunman fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, police said. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to learn more details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



