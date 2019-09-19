Man shot during road rage incident in Fort Bend County, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man was shot during a road rage incident in Fort Bend County on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officials said a 21-year-old man was shot around 6:15 p.m.

The man told authorities that he got into an altercation with another driver near the intersection of Mason Road and Douglas Park Drive.

The victim told authorities that the other driver fired two rounds, one of which struck him in the shoulder.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The other driver fled the scene, according to authorities.

