WATCH: Man leads Harris County deputies on high-speed chase through morning rush hour

HOUSTON - A man led Harris County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Friday morning rush hour traffic, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The chase began at about 5:55 a.m. when the suspect set off an alarm at an ATM at the Credit Union Bank near Farm-to-Market 2100 and Farm-to-Market 1960, officials say.

The man fled in a white pickup truck when deputies arrived and a high-speed chase ensued. The suspect drove at speeds upwards of 90 mph, first on FM 1960, then onto the Eastex Freeway and then onto eastbound I-10 from Highway 69.

The man was seen getting out of his truck near the Grace United Methodist Church near Lockwood Drive and Mulvey Street and fleeing on foot.

Deputies continued to chase him on foot and in patrol units before they finally took him into custody near Lockwood Drive and Kress Street, about 25 minutes after the chase began.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

