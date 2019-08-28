Man leads deputies on high-speed in chase after stealing U-Haul, authorities say

One man is in custody after authorities said he stole a U-Haul truck before leading them on a chase through northwest Harris County.

CYPRESS, Texas - One man is in custody after authorities said he stole a U-Haul truck before leading them on a chase through northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the chase started around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near West Road.

Deputies received a call about a burglary at a U-Haul property, and while they were heading to the area, they saw a U-Haul truck and tried to get the driver to pull over.

The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase along West Road and through a neighborhood before losing control of the truck and going off the road and into a bayou near Astrapia Valley Lane, authorities said.

According to deputies, the driver fled on foot to a nearby guest house, where he was found and taken into custody.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.



