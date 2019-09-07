Man killed in massive house fire in Waller County

One man is dead after a massive house fire in Brooksire.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday on North Depot Street near Highway 90 in Waller County.

A neighbor saw the blaze and rushed to the home to help get the residents out, authorities said.

The neighbor was able to pull one man out through a window, saving his life, but another man became trapped inside the home and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Firefighters said the two men were brothers and the one who was saved is reported to be mentally disabled.

The survivor is now with other family members, authorities said.

Authorities said the victim was 45 years old. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are still working to determine more details about what may have caused the fire.

