Suspects at large after man killed during possible robbery in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for at least three suspects after a man was killed during a possible robbery at a southwest Houston apartment complex in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 12600 block of Brookglade Circle for a possible shooting. They found a man with a single gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a couple had just returned to their apartment when they were approached by at least three men. There was a struggle over the woman's purse in the stairwell of the apartment building, police said.

"At least one got shot and fired hitting the Hispanic male," Sgt. Kenneth Daignault of the Houston police Homicide Division said at the scene.

Police said the suspects got away in a black four-door sedan. It's unknown if the suspects succeeded in taking anything.

