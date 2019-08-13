Man injured during attempted carjacking in north Houston

A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in north Houston.

According to authorities, the incident started around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday at a Jack in the Box on Greens Road near I-45.

The victim told police he was at the fast-food restaurant when a man jumped into his truck and tried to carjack him, police said.

During the carjacking, someone opened fire, and the victim was hit at least once, authorities said.

Officer said the victim managed to get away and drove himself to a nearby Stripes gas station where he was able to call for help.

The victim told police what happened before he was transported to Ben Taub hospital to be treated, authorities said.

After further investigation, police were able to find three shell casings in the Jack in the Box parking lot, police said.

The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police said the carjackers are believed to be a man and a woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

