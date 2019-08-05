Man found shot to death outside apartment in southwest Houston

A man is dead after a shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Palms on Westheimer Apartments on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.

Police said people heard yelling in the courtyard before hearing gunshots.

When authorities arrived, they found a man dead outside one of the apartments, police said.

Officers said the man does not live at that apartment, and they do not know if he lived at the complex.

Investigators are working to learn more details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

