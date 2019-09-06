Man found shot to death inside stolen SUV, authorities say

An investigation is underway after one man was found dead in a neighborhood in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Windfern Road and Windfern Trace Drive, authorities said.

Deputies said one man was found shot to death and multiple shell casings were scattered around the area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet saying the man was in an SUV that had gone off the roadway.

The victim is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was a rear passenger in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, authorities said.

Gonzalez said they also received reports that a possible gunman or second victim was at an area hospital.

Investigators are working to learn more details. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

