Man found shot to death in front of SE Houston home

HOUSTON - One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at a home on Glenheath Street near Broadway Street, authorities said.

Police said they were called out to the home after people in the area reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot to death in front of the house.

Officers spoke to several witnesses who told them they heard multiple shots come from inside and outside the house, police said.

Witnesses told police they believe the gunman or gunmen may have followed the victim from another location. Authorities said they are working to confirm those details.

Police said the victim may have been trying to escape from the house through a window when the shooting happened.

Authorities said witnesses told them an older model four-door sedan with two men inside was seen leaving the area. They are working to determine if that vehicle is connected to the crime.

Officers have spoken to multiple witnesses and still do not have a person of interest.

Several shell casings were found in the driveway, but none were found inside the home, police said. Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

