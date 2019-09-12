Man falls three stories to his death at Texas City senior living community

A man is dead after police said he fell three stories at a senior living center in Texas City.

Officials said the incident happened just before midnight at the Mansions at Moses Lake on 34th Street North near 25th Avenue North.

The man fell three stories from a stairwell at the apartment complex, authorities said.

It is unclear if the man lived at the facility or if he was just visiting, but authorities said he was in his 30s and the complex is a 55-plus community.

Investigators are still working to determine what may have caused him to go over the stairwell railing.

Authorities do not believe foul play is involved.



