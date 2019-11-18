Man faces murder charge after woman found dead behind business on Houston's south side

HOUSTON - A 36-year-old man is now charged with murder in the death of a woman in March on Houston’s south side, according to Houston police.

Juan Vigil is accused in the death of Margaret Stewart, 55.

A business owner found Stewart dead with a blow to her head in the 6600 block of Calhoun Road on March 26.

It’s unclear what information led authorities to Vigil, but authorities said in a press release that “further investigation” led to Vigil as the suspect. He was charged on Nov. 14.



