Man faces fifth DWI charge after major wreck on FM 1960 Tuesday

HOUSTON - A 45-year-old man faces his fifth driving while intoxicated charge after being arrested at the scene of a major wreck Tuesday, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

On Tuesday, deputies with Herman's office responded to a major wreck on the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market 1960. Officials say 45-year-old John Greco was at fault and displayed several signs of being intoxicated.

Greco failed a standardized field sobriety test and a blood sample was taken to determine his exact level of intoxication. Officials are still waiting for the results of the blood test. Officials didn't provide more details about if anyone was hurt or what happened in the wreck.

As they investigated, officials said they realized this was Greco's fifth DWI offense. He was booked into Harris County Jail and faces a third-degree felony charge. Greco was not granted bond and remains in jail Friday.

