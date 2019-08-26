Man critical after family dispute ends in violent machete attack

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition after authorities said he was stabbed multiple times with a machete.
The stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on Pastoria Drive near Clodine Road in Fort Bend County.
Authorities responded after they said a call came in about a man covered in blood knocking on a neighbor’s door and when they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.
The victim was inside his home when a fight broke out between him and a family member, deputies said.
Deputies said the fight started inside the home but moved outside as it escalated. It ended with the victim getting stabbed multiple times with a machete, authorities said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition via Life Flight.
Authorities said they recovered the machete and have identified everyone involved.
