Man critical after family dispute ends in violent machete attack

By Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli - Digital News Editor
A man is in critical condition after authorities said he was stabbed multiple times with a machete.

The stabbing happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home on Pastoria Drive near Clodine Road in Fort Bend County. 

Authorities responded after they said a call came in about a man covered in blood knocking on a neighbor’s door and when they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. 

The victim was inside his home when a fight broke out between him and a family member, deputies said. 

Deputies said the fight started inside the home but moved outside as it escalated. It ended with the victim getting stabbed multiple times with a machete, authorities said. 

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition via Life Flight.

Authorities said they recovered the machete and have identified everyone involved.
 

