Man charged with robbery after claiming woman attacked him at bus stop

HOUSTON - Dafina Green works hard for her money.

Most mornings, she spends more than an hour on the bus to make the trip from her home to her cashier’s job at the Farmers Fresh Meat Market in southeast Houston.

She said what happened to her one morning last month was anything but routine.

What happened

She said bus passenger Edward Meador attacked her and tried to rob her at a bus stop near her job.

"He grabbed this hand and keep pulling and tugging at me, and he had a metal object in his right hand,” Green said.

She said she fought him off, but he kept coming at her, grabbing at her backpack, phone and headphones.

She unwittingly recorded some of it on her phone camera.

While the struggle was going on, Gree said a man and a woman who were driving by stopped to help. The man chased off Meador.

"Nobody has ever attacked me going to work before. Nobody has ever come to me and tried to harm me in any way," Green said.

Conflicting reports

Green reported the attack to police, and in an inexplicable twist, so did Meador.

Meador said Green attacked him in an argument over a cigarette.

She said she hadn’t heard about his claims until Wednesday.

"I think that’s crazy. I really do,” Green said.

The investigation

Robbery detectives quickly sorted it out after seeing the two complaints.

Green doesn’t have a previous criminal record, and Meador does.

Meador was charged with robbery, but he hasn't been arrested. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

