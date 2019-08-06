Man charged with murder in connection with shooting death of pregnant 19-year-old

The man wanted in connection with the death of a pregnant woman has been officially charged.

Justin Herron, 31, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Patra Perkins, who was eight months pregnant with his child, according to family members.

Perkins' body was found around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a room at the HomeTowne Studios in northwest Houston on Guhn Road near Fawndale Lane.

Police said the 19-year-old had at least four gunshot wounds and around 10 shell casings were found inside the room, which was rented under Herron’s name.

Family members told KPRC 2 Perkins was excited to be a mother and her baby shower had been planned for Aug. 11. Now they are planning a funeral.

“She had so much to live for," Perkins' sister, Kesharra Perkins said. "And the child ... we will never see our nephew. He will never get the chance to meet his cousins. He will never meet any of us.”

Herron has a long criminal history and is out on bond for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest charges filed in July 2018.

Anyone with information on Herron’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

