Police search for man charged in fatal shooting of transgender black woman

Raymond Donald Williams, 23, is charged in the shooting death of transgender woman, Itali Marlowe.

Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman on last month, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

On the afternoon of September 20, police found 29-year-old Itali Marlow in the driveway of her home at 15892 Ridgeroe Lane. She had been shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say 23-year-old Raymond Donald Williams lived with Marlowe and was seen running away from the scene before officers arrived. Charges were filed in Fort Bend County against Williams.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

