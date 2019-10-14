Man charged after 3 men found shot to death inside his Liberty Co. home, deputies say

HOUSTON - A man is facing capital murder charges after three men were found shot to death inside his home, according to Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Jared Bass, 30, was charged with capital murder.

The bodies were discovered at 12:10 a.m Sunday after deputies responded to a call regarding a possible home burglary on CR 4010 in south Liberty County. Investigators said all three men died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined foul play and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Bass.

Two of the men killed were identified as 54-year-old Walter Clifford Brown and 20-year-old Christopher Allen Wells, deputies said. The identity of the third deceased male has not been confirmed.

Bass is being held at the Liberty County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.

