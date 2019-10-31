Man brings stabbed wife to Houston hospital, Harris County sheriff says

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday morning a man appears to have stabbed his wife and then took her to an area hospital for treatment.
Gonzalez said on Twitter that the woman showed up at Houston Methodist Hospital on Katy Freeway with stab wounds, but was later transported to another hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.
Authorities say the husband, who has not been named, but is called an "alleged suspect" in the stabbing was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The stabbing is being investigated, but in the initial tweet from Gonzalez, he called the incident a "possible aggravated assault."
The sheriff acknowledged that "details remain fragmented" in the case, including the location of the incidents.
