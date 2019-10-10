Man arrested after chase of stolen wrecker that was trying to steal another vehicle, authorities say

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Thursday after authorities chased a stolen wrecker truck that was being used to try to steal another vehicle, officials said.

Several agencies were involved in the chase that started in the Woodland Heights neighborhood and ended about 12 miles away in the Mount Houston area.

According to Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables, someone reported that people were using the wrecker to steal a vehicle near Woodland and Helen streets. Authorities arrived, and the wrecker sped off.

The chase traveled through the Heights area before entering Interstate 45, where someone jumped out of the wrecker and fled on foot. After traveling on Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 59, the chase came to an end in the parking lot of a gas station on the Eastex Freeway, where video showed authorities taking a man into custody.

According to investigators, the owner of the wrecker came to the scene and said an acquaintance had taken the vehicle without her permission.

The identity of the man who was arrested was not immediately released.

The person who jumped out of the wrecker was not found.

