Man accused of trying to assault 11-year-old girl during break-in

Marvin Diaz is seen in this mug shot released on Oct. 30, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Monday after authorities said he broke into a southeast Houston home and tried to assault an 11-year-old girl who was sleeping.

Marvin Diaz, 35, is charged with burglary with intent to commit a felony in connection with the incident.

According to Harris County prosecutors, Diaz broke into the home on Laurel Creek Way through a window and found the girl asleep on the couch. He picked her up, carried her into a bedroom and tried to remove her clothes, prosecutors said.

"Through her own devices, she was able to escape and began screaming," said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare. "Thankfully, that brought the whole family."

Prosecutors said the girl's father and her 14-year-old brother confronted Diaz. The father threatened him with a bat and held him until authorities arrived, prosecutors said.

Teare said this situation is rare because most sexual assaults are committed by friends, relatives or acquaintances.

"When you have a true stranger breaking into a home and trying to attack a little one, it's cause for every parent and every citizen of this community to really be terrified," Teare said.

Diaz, who has a history of petty crimes, is being held in jail on $150,000 bail.

If convicted, Diaz faces up to 99 years in prison.

