Man accused of shooting deputy constable says voices in his head told him to, prosecutors say

HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting a Precinct 7 deputy constable made his first court appearance overnight.

Romando Powell, 24, was charged with attempted capital murder after authorities said he opened fire on a deputy constable during a routine traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to prosecutors, Powell was ordered to put his hand on his steering wheel, but instead, he pulled out a pistol and started shooting.

Powell said that he opened fire because the voices in his head told him to shoot, according to prosecutors.

Court documents showed that Powell had moved to Houston two weeks ago from Florida and was living with a church member.

Powell had previously worked as an armed security guard at a children's hospital and has no pending convictions or charges of any kind prior to the shooting, his attorney said.

He is being held on $500,000 bond.

The deputy constable has been released from the hospital.

