Man accused of setting apartments on fire after argument with girlfriend

James London is seen in this mug shot released by Crime Stoppers of Houston on Aug. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man is accused of setting an apartment building on fire last week after an argument with his girlfriend.

James London, 23, is charged with arson in connection with Friday morning's fire at the Haverstock Hill Apartments on Aldine Bender Road, near Lee Road.

Flames shot up nearly 150 feet into the air as the blaze swept through the building.

Some members of the two dozen families who were displaced by the fire said people threw bricks into some units to try to wake people up and tell them to get out.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to London's arrest.

Anyone with information about the case or London's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

