Man accused of placing several hidden cameras in woman's Katy home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 64-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he planted hidden cameras throughout a woman's Katy home.

Gregory Gene Walker is charged with two counts of invasive visual recording and one count of possession of lewd visual material of a child.

The woman lives at the home with her 4-year-old daughter and another woman.

In late July, the woman told authorities that her roommate pointed out that there were hidden cameras throughout the home.

The woman said she was sure the cameras were not there when she moved in a year earlier.

She told authorities that she went out of town from June 13 to June 19 and the only other person with a key to her apartment, besides her roommate and her mother, was Walker, a family friend.

Three cameras were found concealed in the ceiling of the house and a fourth was found hidden in a smoke detector, according to investigators.

Authorities discovered the cameras contained hundreds of videos, including nude images of both adult women who lived in the house, and nude images of the child.

"We had to review over 1,800 videos," investigator Chad Seidel said.

Walker admitted to purchasing and installing the cameras but insisted he did it to ensure the well-being of the child. He also told authorities that he didn't tell the woman that he installed the cameras, according to authorities. According to court documents, Walker was able to monitor the cameras remotely from his phone.

"He tried to help her out here and there financially. This is somebody who viewed him as a grandfather, someone who she thought dearly loved her daughter, like his own granddaughter," said Chief Brian Harris, with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office. "What he kept on emphasizing is he was just trying to be a good neighbor and look out for the well-being of the 4-year-old. How you look out for the well-being of somebody by invading their privacy and looking at naked photos of a small child ... absolutely ridiculous."

Investigators said the cameras were in the home from at least June 14 through Aug. 1, when they were removed by authorities.

