Man accused of flashing gun at driver during road rage incident on Highway 290

HOUSTON - A man is accused of flashing a handgun during a road rage incident on Highway 290 on Sunday.

David Davis is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said another driver pulled in front of Davis' vehicle, which made him upset. Davis began to yell, made inappropriate gestures and pulled out a handgun, racked the slide back and pointed it at the driver, who then called 911.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.

