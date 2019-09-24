Man accused of exposing, touching himself outside Houston day care

HOUSTON - A man was charged after being accused of exposing and touching himself in front of children outside a day care in downtown Houston, according to charging documents.

Reginald Jones, 32, was charged with indecency with a child by exposing.

On Sept. 20, officers were flagged down by a parent about a man outside Cathedral Houston Episcopal School with his genitals outside his pants while touching himself, according to charging documents.

When the officers confronted Jones, he told them he had just left a shelter and was on his way to grab a drink from a store and that he never exposed himself, according to charging documents. When the officer asked Jones why his pants were unzipped, he wasn't able to explain, officials said.

The witness told officers that she was picking her children up from the daycare and as they were seated in the vehicle, her children saw Jones exposing himself, according to charging documents.

Jones was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

