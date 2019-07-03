MAD brings Spanish fare to Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area

A new cocktail bar and Spanish spot, offering tapas and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C-180, in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, the newcomer is called MAD.

According to its website, MAD serves up "creative tapas and small bites, wood fire cooked rice, fish and meats, terrific gin and tonic, craft cocktails and [has] a wine cellar with a selection of the best the world has to offer."

The menu features Secreto Iberico (16 ounces of Ibérico de Bellota skirt steak with grilled shishito peppers), pato (duck leg confit with bok choy) and nidos (potato nests, poached quail egg, truffle and Jamón Ibérico de Bellota). Explore the full menu here.

With a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, MAD is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Jan T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "A great culinary addition to the Houston restaurant scene. Simply a unique dining experience: foods, drinks, visual and audio. The restaurant is so beautiful. All material used is first class. Food is fantastic and different than anything else in Houston."

And Jackie K. wrote, "MAD offers a very unique dining experience. It's visually over the top and beautiful at the same time, and the food offerings range from traditional Spanish foods to some very different dishes that I've never previously encountered."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. MAD is open from 5–10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline