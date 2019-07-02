Loch Bar brings seafood fare to the River Oaks area

Looking to chow down on some seafood fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh addition to River Oaks area, called Loch Bar, is located at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite G110.

The restaurant bills itself as a "classic seafood tavern featuring one of the area's largest raw bar and seafood menus." Loch Bar offers menu items ranging from raw oysters to caviar to shellfish towers featuring shrimp, clams, mussels, and crab. The spot also has live music every night. (Here's the full menu.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Rob R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "We were fortunate to try this restaurant over the weekend and it did not disappoint! A very knowledgeable server, and a manager who stopped by to check in—all with smiles on their faces."

Yelper Esther M. added, "The ambiance and service were on point and the food was cooked to perfection, not to mention their amazing cocktails. I can't wait to bring my husband. I definitely will be back."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Loch Bar is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

