Local restaurant owner offers free meals to first responders from Sept. 2-6

HOUSTON - The owner of B&B Butchers & Restaurant and B.B. Lemon is offering free meals for first responders in Houston and Fort Worth.

During First Responders Week, Sept. 2-6, all first responders can enjoy a free three-course meal during lunch and dinner.

The restaurant's goal is to honor and give thanks to all first responders for their service and hard work within the community.

To claim the free meal, first responders are asked to show their credentials if not dressed in uniform. Guests can also enjoy the same meals for $25 per person.

Here are the following menu options for first responders:

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, located at 1814 Washington Ave.

- First-course choices: Beef & barley soup, soup of the day, Mr. G's Classic Caesar, sizzling thick cut bacon and iceberg wedge

- Second-course choices: Pan-seared salmon, bone-in chicken shank, butcher shop burger, filet medallions, B&B Italian special and The Washington Ave.

- Sides: Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Steak Fries, Onion Rings, Classic Creamed Spinach and Broccoli

B.B. Lemon, located at 1809 Washington Ave. and 4319 Montrose

- First-course choices: Chili Cup, Bacon Parmesan, House Salad, Tomato Bisque Cup

- Second-course choices: Hamburger/ cheeseburger/ bacon cheeseburger, BLT., tuna salad sandwich, D.W.B Mac & Cheese, omelet, chopped steak Tx Wagyu and Pork Schnitzel

- Side choices: Cottage Fries, Onion Strings, Creamed Corn and Cauliflower

For more menu options at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, click here.

For more menu options at B.B. Lemon, click here.

