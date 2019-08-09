Local pastor accused of sexually abusing woman when she was 15 years old, deputies say

Harris County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON - Investigators are seeking other victims after a local pastor was accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was 15 years old.

Conrad Estrada Valdez, 59, a pastor at Restoration Outreach Christian Church, was charged with sexual assault of a child after a woman, who is now 30 years old, claimed Valdez abused her 15 years ago, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The woman claimed she sought counseling from Valdez after experiencing a previous sexual assault, deputies said. The woman stated that during counseling, Valdez would inappropriately touch her, which later evolved into sexual intercourse, deputies said.

Valdez has been a longtime family friend of the woman and pastor at the Restoration Outreach Christian Church for several years, deputies said.

The woman told officials that Valdez threatened to expose the affair to her family if she tried to end the sexual relationship, deputies said. The woman finally came forward after watching a documentary on survivors of sexual abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 713-380-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.