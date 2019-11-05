Local neighborhood turns grief into action to honor fallen HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty of Sept. 27, during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

A 10-year veteran, Dhaliwal joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a detention officer and became a deputy four years later. Dhaliwal is survived by his wife and three children.

What is the community doing to honor him?

It’s been nearly six weeks since Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty. In the Copperbrook subdivision where he served, not a day goes by that many residents don’t shed a tear thinking about him. “We miss him,” said HOA President Francesca Garcia. The Copperbrook HOA is now raising money to have a permanent memorial built in Dhaliwal’s honor.

What will a permanent memorial look like?

Organizers are planning to build a seating/ meditation area close to where Dhaliwal was killed on Willancy Lane in the Copperbrook subdivision. The HOA is working with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Dhaliwal family

How can I donate?

If you’d like to donate, visit www.copperbrookhoa.com, which has a link to the GoFundMe account.

“The memorial is only going to be as good as the funds we can raise to build it,” said Sam Hall, Vice President of the Copperbrook HOA.

The HOA is reaching out to every corner of the community. Letters promoting the fundraising campaign are being sent to some 500 businesses in the area later this week. The HOA hopes to raise $50,000. The goal is to unveil the permanent memorial next year in October on Dhaliwal Day.

“He literally gave his life for this community so I think it's so important that we remember him the right way,” Hall said.



