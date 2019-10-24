Liberty County deputies discover skeletal remains of woman, dogs during welfare check

Officials with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check that led to the gruesome discovery of skeletal remains believed to be those of the woman they were checking on, according to a post on their Facebook page.

On Tuesday evening, a family member of 56-year-old Janet Jamison requested a welfare check as they hadn't seen her since sometime in July. Jamison lived in a tent in a heavily wooded area off Farm-to-Market 1008 in south Liberty County.

When Patrol Deputy Bruce Sims and Sgt. Michelle Deshotel went to check on her, they found "Jamison's partially collapsed tent and scattered skeletal remains in the overgrown wooded area." They also found a sleeping bag inside the tent and three dead dogs — two in separate pet carriers and a third nearby.

The Jefferson County medical examiner transported the remains to conduct an autopsy to determine the identity of the remains.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.