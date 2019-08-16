HPD officer, gang members arrested in human trafficking operation, authorities say

Images of people arrested in Operation Freedom, as presented by Fort Bend County officials on August 16, 2019.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A law enforcement officer and four gang members were arrested in a human trafficking operation called "Operation Freedom" in Fort Bend County, authorities say.

In a press conference Friday, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said two juvenile victims and five adult victims were recovered in the effort.

Three arrests for compelling prostitution, three for promotion of prostitution, 24 arrests of men for buying sex, 11 arrests for narcotics charges, three arrests for miscellaneous charges that included fraud, forgery and evading and failure to identify. Approximately $2,600 was seized in money and vehicles.

Houston Police Department officer Danny Le, who was relieved of duty, was shown among those arrested. He is charged with prostitution. Here is the latest on his case.

More charges and arrests are expected with further investigation, authorities said.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.