Large fire damages meat, seafood market in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Firefighters had to battle an early morning blaze at a business in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at a strip center on Bellaire Boulevard near S Kirkwood Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from inside a meat and seafood grocery store.

It took firefighters between 30 and 40 minutes to get the flames under control, and they had to work to keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.



