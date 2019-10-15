Landscaper's body found in Cypress pond after he was reported missing

Authorities look over the scene where a landscaper's body was found after an hours-long search in Cypress, Texas, on Oct. 15, 2019.

CYPRESS, Texas - The body of a landscaper was found in a pond Tuesday after the worker was reported missing hours earlier.

According to Harris County deputies, officials at a landscaping company called authorities about 2:30 p.m. Monday to report a missing worker at a job site near Barker Cypress and Tuckerton roads.

Deputies said they searched the area for several hours without success.

The fire department was called in to help search a manmade pond on the property, deputies said. Those crews found a man's body underwater near the edge of the pond, who was still wearing some type of landscaping equipment on his back.

Investigators said they believe the man's death was the result of an accidental drowning.

