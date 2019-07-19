La Marisquera Ostioneria brings Mexican fare to Mid West

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. The new addition to Mid West, called La Marisquera Ostioneria, is located at 5851 Westheimer Road.

La Marisquera Ostioneria serves up authentic Mexican food, with fresh seafood dishes and raw oysters being the highlights. The menu features dishes such as seafood sopes, stuffed shrimp, quesadillas and empanadas.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Sunshine B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 14, wrote, "My favorite restaurant ever — the food is fresh and amazing."

And Andrew G. wrote, "We had a fantastic dinner here. The service was fantastic and the food was delicious. The menu has tons of things I would have liked to try. Great quality and quantity of food."

Head on over to check it out: La Marisquera Ostioneria is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday- Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

