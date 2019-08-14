Kung Fu Tea unveils new location in Midtown

Bubble tea fans, take heed: There's a new Kung Fu Tea outpost in town, located at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 106, in Midtown.

Kung Fu Tea is an international chain with outposts throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and Vietnam. The spot provides Taiwanese-style beverages, with menu items ranging from milk tea to punch to classic tea with toppings like pudding, tapioca, beans, jelly and more.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Michael M. said, "Decent place to get a cold or slushy tea drink with traditional and fun add-ins, but kind of pricey for what you get. ... More of a grab and go spot."

And Moira B. wrote, "Tea is yummy and, because of its convenient location, I will probably come by pretty often. The place is very nice inside and clean and there is plenty of seating for customers. Service is fast, and they are very nice."

Kung Fu Tea has yet to post its hours online.

