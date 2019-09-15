KPRC 2 viewers gift Texans tickets to family injured during July 4th road rage incident

HOUSTON - Two KPRC 2 viewers gifted Texans tickets to the Houston family injured during a road rage incident earlier this summer.

On July 4, Jasmin Wolford, Reginald Smith and their two sons were burned after a road rage shooting ignited fireworks in the family's truck. The incident left the couple and their children severely burned. The two young boys were burned from head to toe.

Saddened by the story, Mike Guzman and his wife said they wanted to cheer up the family. On Friday, the Guzmans gifted them tickets to the Houston Texans game Sunday.

"I just want to let him know from the bottom of my heart, man, thank y'all for entertaining us and showing us this great experience," Smith said.

Wolford said Sunday's game against the Jaguars will be the family's first Texans game together.



