Kolaches are king in Houston: Yelp says Bayou City definitely has a thang for this iconic pastry

HOUSTON - Houston has kolaches on the mind, according to Yelp.
The review website has released a list of phrases that it says defines American cities, and apparently among Houston's most used terms in its review system are kolaches -- the savory and sweet pastry with an interesting past -- "breakfast taco," "crawfish" and "Kroger."
Here is the full list of words and phrases associated with H-town via Yelp's list:
- Kolaches
- Breakfast taco
- Crawfish
- Kroger
- Tex Mex
- garlic butter
- gumbo
- eggroll
- fried shrimp
- fried catfish
- Texan
- chicken fajita
- banh mi
- Height
- tapioca
- meat plate
- shrimp fried
- Chuy
- cheese enchilada
- pecan pie
- chips queso
- shellac manicure
- red snapper
- beef rib
- tres leche
- fish shrimp
- bo hue
- Viet
- bahn mi
- Sonic
- flood
- shellac
- seafood platter
- cafeteria style
- fajita
- po boy
- Vietnamese coffee
- bun bo
- shrimp po
- bao
- fried steak
- chicken fried
- flour tortilla
- best pho
- y'all
- parking situation
- queso
- barbacoa
- coming location
- beef chicken
- green sauce
- tso chicken
- Mai
- crispy chicken
- snapper
- chicken sausage
- flooded
- nail shop
- grilled pork
- baked potato
- grilled shrimp
- fried oyster
- audio
- tortilla soup
- elote
- soft opening
- pastor
- French bread
- best BBQ
- okra
- tomato basil
- egg drop
- clean restroom
- fried seafood
- green salsa
- quail
- tacos al
- donut hole
- chicken pho
- will visiting
- condensed milk
- another location
- management team
- came hot
- spicy salmon
- spicy mayo
- taco truck
- General Tso
- Papa John
- roasted chicken
- cheese stick
- pork rib
- valet parking
- Chinese buffet
- order counter
- location close
The phrases were released as Yelp celebrates 15 years in business. The review site says it has received 200 million reviews.
If you're curious, you can test out other cities on the website's search about halfway down this page.
What phrases do you think define Houston? Let us know in the comments.
