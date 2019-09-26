Kolaches are king in Houston: Yelp says Bayou City definitely has a thang for this iconic pastry

Associated Press

HOUSTON - Houston has kolaches on the mind, according to Yelp.

The review website has released a list of phrases that it says defines American cities, and apparently among Houston's most used terms in its review system are kolaches -- the savory and sweet pastry with an interesting past -- "breakfast taco," "crawfish" and "Kroger."

Here is the full list of words and phrases associated with H-town via Yelp's list:

Kolaches

Breakfast taco

Crawfish

Kroger

Tex Mex

garlic butter

gumbo

eggroll

fried shrimp

fried catfish

Texan

chicken fajita

banh mi

Height

tapioca

meat plate

shrimp fried

Chuy

cheese enchilada

pecan pie

chips queso

shellac manicure

red snapper

beef rib

tres leche

fish shrimp

bo hue

Viet

bahn mi

Sonic

flood

shellac

seafood platter

cafeteria style

fajita

po boy

Vietnamese coffee

bun bo

shrimp po

bao

fried steak

chicken fried

flour tortilla

best pho

y'all

parking situation

queso

barbacoa

coming location

beef chicken

green sauce

tso chicken

Mai

crispy chicken

snapper

chicken sausage

flooded

nail shop

grilled pork

baked potato

grilled shrimp

fried oyster

audio

tortilla soup

elote

soft opening

pastor

French bread

best BBQ

okra

tomato basil

egg drop

clean restroom

fried seafood

green salsa

quail

tacos al

donut hole

chicken pho

will visiting

condensed milk

another location

management team

came hot

spicy salmon

spicy mayo

taco truck

General Tso

Papa John

roasted chicken

cheese stick

pork rib

valet parking

Chinese buffet

order counter

location close

The phrases were released as Yelp celebrates 15 years in business. The review site says it has received 200 million reviews.

If you're curious, you can test out other cities on the website's search about halfway down this page.

What phrases do you think define Houston? Let us know in the comments.

