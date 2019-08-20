Katy Vibes restaurant brings karaoke night, live music, drink specials, more

Katy Vibes/ Facebook

KATY, Texas - Katy Vibes is bringing residents together with food, drinks and entertainment.

The restaurant's menu will provide a variety of American dishes and daily specials, along with its drink menu and happy hour deals.

The BEST Happy Hour in Katy! Come to Katy Vibes for some of the BEST specials anywhere in Katy! $2.50 domestic drafts, $3 well drinks, $3 house wines, and more! Posted by Katy Vibes: Real Food • Real Entertainment on Saturday, 13 July 2019

Katy Vibes will have a list of events happening every month, including its Throwback Thursday (Girls' Night) & Karaoke on Thursdays. The restaurant will also have live performances from bands on Friday nights.

Take a look at some of its menu items:

Come out to enjoy $4 Tito's Handmade Vodka and $2.50 Fish Tacos every Tito Taco Tuesday at Katy Vibes! Posted by Katy Vibes: Real Food • Real Entertainment on Tuesday, 13 August 2019

We've got $4 Jack and Crown all day as well as 75¢ wings every Wednesday at Katy Vibes! Posted by Katy Vibes: Real Food • Real Entertainment on Wednesday, 14 August 2019

