Katy Vibes restaurant brings karaoke night, live music, drink specials, more

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
KATY, Texas - Katy Vibes is bringing residents together with food, drinks and entertainment. 

The restaurant's menu will provide a variety of American dishes and daily specials, along with its drink menu and happy hour deals. 

Katy Vibes will have a list of events happening every month, including its Throwback Thursday (Girls' Night) & Karaoke on Thursdays. The restaurant will also have live performances from bands on Friday nights. 

Take a look at some of its menu items:

