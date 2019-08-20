Katy Vibes restaurant brings karaoke night, live music, drink specials, more

KATY, Texas - Katy Vibes is bringing residents together with food, drinks and entertainment.
The restaurant's menu will provide a variety of American dishes and daily specials, along with its drink menu and happy hour deals.
Katy Vibes will have a list of events happening every month, including its Throwback Thursday (Girls' Night) & Karaoke on Thursdays. The restaurant will also have live performances from bands on Friday nights.
Stay up to date with Katy Vibes on its Facebook page.
Take a look at some of its menu items:
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.