Katy Crossing Icehouse plans 2019 opening in former bank building

KATY, Texas - Katy Crossing Icehouse announced its plans to open its doors at a building that was once home to a bank.

The two-story bar will be located near Katy City Hall at 5733 Second St. Construction began in June.

The Icehouse is coming together! Fun fact: Our owner has TONS of construction and real estate experience, so you know this bar is going to look amazing! 🚧 🔨 #katycrossing #katytexas #kcicehouse #bar #texas #construction Posted by Katy Crossing Icehouse on Thursday, 18 July 2019

The icehouse will feature a variety of beers, wines and craft cocktails. Future guests will be able to enjoy its menu while sitting on an outdoor patio, as well.

Follow the bar's Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest updates.

We love our community and cannot wait to complete construction so that you guys can experience KC Icehouse! Head to our... Posted by Katy Crossing Icehouse on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

