Katy Crossing Icehouse plans 2019 opening in former bank building

KATY, Texas - Katy Crossing Icehouse announced its plans to open its doors at a building that was once home to a bank.
The two-story bar will be located near Katy City Hall at 5733 Second St. Construction began in June.
The icehouse will feature a variety of beers, wines and craft cocktails. Future guests will be able to enjoy its menu while sitting on an outdoor patio, as well.
